Class B Boys are leaving it all on the court and looking ahead to the district tournaments next week. Out in District 16, it was a battle of the birds the Stanley Blue Jays and Kenmare Honkers both sitting 4-1. And out in Region 6, the Bishop Ryan Lions hosted the Rugby Panthers.
Scores:
Kenmare 57, Stanley 59
Rugby 39, Bishop Ryan 52
North Shore-Plaza 46, Tioga 48
Our Redeemer’s 71, Bottineau 70 (2OT)
#3 Powers Lake 65, Glenburn 40
North Star-Plaza 70, Des Lacs-Burlington 65
Westhope-Newburg 63, Surrey 65
TGU 43, Nedrose 54
Berthold 35, Velva 63
Alexander 47, Williston Trinity Christian 75