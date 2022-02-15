Class B Boys are leaving it all on the court and looking ahead to the district tournaments next week. Out in District 16, it was a battle of the birds the Stanley Blue Jays and Kenmare Honkers both sitting 4-1. And out in Region 6, the Bishop Ryan Lions hosted the Rugby Panthers.

Scores:

Kenmare 57, Stanley 59

Rugby 39, Bishop Ryan 52

North Shore-Plaza 46, Tioga 48

Our Redeemer’s 71, Bottineau 70 (2OT)

#3 Powers Lake 65, Glenburn 40

North Star-Plaza 70, Des Lacs-Burlington 65

Westhope-Newburg 63, Surrey 65

TGU 43, Nedrose 54

Berthold 35, Velva 63

Alexander 47, Williston Trinity Christian 75