Stanley punched its ticket to the Class B State Basketball Tournament by beating the undefeated Powers Lake Ranchers in the Region 8 championship last week. Now they face another undefeated team, the top-seeded Four Winds/Minnewaukan in the first round.

Players said this week they are preparing for a fast-paced game.

“Focus on not dribbling as much. They’re an aggressive team and they like to go for stuff, but we’ve faced teams like that,” said senior guard Dawson Anderson. “They’re aggressive so we just have to focus on that and not making bad passes.”

“Try to cut down on our turnovers, run our plays, run the clock out and just pass better,” junior guard Cal Sorenson added.

Along with fine-tuning their basic skills, the Blue Jays also changed some things on the offensive side of the ball.

“Focusing on our press break more to get our transition points. That’s mainly our new offense, we put in a new offense that we’ve been working on just to keep the ball moving around faster and more,” Dawson said.

Head coach Kory Anderson said, heading into this week, he reiterated to his team no matter the opponent they have to play Blue Jay basketball.

“We want to win the 50-50 balls. We want to play physical inside. And we just want to show the state that we’re willing to do all that it takes to get those 50-50 balls and play hard like the fans want to see,” Kory said.

And after winning the region tournament, Dawson said he hopes that momentum will help them make a push in the tournament.

“We have a lot of confidence right now, not cocky, but confidence, we know we can do it, we just got to go out there and prove it,” Dawson said.

Stanley tips off their state tournament run against the #1 Four Winds/Minnewaukan Thursday, March 17, at 6:30 p.m,. at the Minot State Dome.