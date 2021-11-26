Basketball: Surrey hoping defense steps up after losing height from last season

Winter sports are officially underway and several basketball teams are preparing for the season to tip-off. One of those teams is the Surrey Mustangs.

They’re coming off a 12-9 season and looking to fill the shoes of the height they lost after last year.

Head Coach Rob Aberle said he’s excited to see what his team does on both sides of the ball to fill those gaps.



“The thing we’re going to need to improve on is offensively we need to work on our shooting a little bit,” Aberle said. “Our strong point this year is going to be our defense and defensive pressure. We lost our big girls so we won’t have a lot of height this year so we are going to have to make that up with hard work and defense.”

The Mustangs begin their season on the road when they travel to Garrison on Tuesday, Nov. 30. Tip-off is 7:15 p.m.