Two teams have already punched their ticket to the Region 6 tournament with two more looking to keep their season alive Monday night.

One of those teams is Surrey. They extended their season another day after defeating Berthold on Saturday by 26 points.

Entering postseason play they are focusing on keeping their strong defense and playing together as a team. Now they turn their attention to a rematch against Mohall-Lansford-Sherwood, where they lost to the Mavericks by one point just a month ago, and also hope to have a crucial player return from injury Monday night.

“We can’t really concentrate on what somebody else does and just one thing is that both teams are prepared, both teams got it nothing is guaranteed and you have to go out and perform. If it was easy everyone would do it but nothing is guaranteed we just have to come out and play and if we come out and play we will let the chips fall where they may fall and hopefully come out with the victory,” David Jackson, Head Coach, said.