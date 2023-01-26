On a night where Class B games were sparse, the Mustangs got a 50-41 win on the road.
Class B Girls Basketball Scores
|Bishop Ryan
|41
|Surrey
|50
|Final
|TGU
|66
|Nedrose
|61
|Final
|Bottineau
|67
|Westhope-Newburg
|52
|Final
by: Tristan Thomas
Posted:
Updated:
