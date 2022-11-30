The Class B girls basketball season tipped off last night and the Surrey Mustangs lost to Garrison 44-32.

The Mustangs return all of their 2021 roster so team chemistry is one thing they’re confident about. Coming into the new season plenty of speed across the lineup helps them play a defensive brand of basketball.

Another element of playing that style well is taking the right shots.

“The thing we need to work on the most is probably our shooting percentage. Typically the kids are pretty strong defensively we got a couple of good rebounders and we are really going to push the ball this year so we just have to work on our shoot,” Ron Aberle, Head Coach, said.

“We do have a lot of good shooters we do tons of drills in practice between shooting a ball handling and we’ve just been improving over these couple of weeks,” Mia Aberle, Senior Guard, said.