Basketball: The defending champs are ready for a new season with a new coach

The Century Patriots are now being led by first-year head coach Nathan Welstad, who has been in the Patriots’ boys program for more than a decade.

Welstad says he’s jumping into a program that already has established a winning culture, so he has to adapt to his teams’ expectations more than they have to adapt to him

“Nathan Welstad: “This is a new process, but it’s kind of the same old,” says Welstad. “You’re still just teaching basketball and you’ve got a lot of people in the gym trying to get better every day. So, still teaching the same basic concepts whether it’s with the boys or now with the girls, so just trying to get better every day.”

Logan Nissley: “We just kind of really had to be open and we had to be happy with all the new things,” says junior Logan Nissley. “We couldn’t be stressed out, we couldn’t be focused on the negatives, we had to focus on the positives and have an open mind coming in.”