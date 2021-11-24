Basketball: The long-awaited reunion of Kai Huntsberry and Jack Nelson

The UMary Marauders have many new faces on the roster, but there’s one that has been familiar to new head coach Jack Nelson.

Nelson has recruited JUCO transfer Kai Huntsberry since high school, starting when Nelson was coaching at Central Wyoming College. Huntsberry went elsewhere after Nelson left CWC, but once the first-year head coach was announced as the new head coach for UMary, he immediately gave Huntsberry a call.

“It took a little longer than what I wanted it to,” said Nelson. “But he’s a smart kid and he wanted to do his homework and make sure it’s the right fit for him and stuff like that. But we’re definitely excited that we have him here and I think that it’s a great spot for him.”

“The style is just, kinda free,” said Huntsberry. “Everybody can play really well, everybody can shoot, everybody can do a lot of these things and I feel like his playing style kind of fits us because we can get out and shoot, we can play fast.”