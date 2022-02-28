Legacy enters the WDA tournament as a six seed, and as one of the younger teams. The Sabers have found a way to be one of the top teams in blocks on the conference.

On the flip side, Legacy is the best team at shooting the three-pointer, a weapon that will be huge for them when they open the tournament against fast-paced Bismarck.

“Getting the ball in that area on the block creates double teams because we can score it down there,” says head coach Jason Horner. “And that sets up inside out threes. We’ve been harping and harping and harping all year, been really inconsistent on doing it, but when we do it, good things happen. We just have to make sure we’re doing that this weekend.”

“We really have to focus on making good, strong decisions in the paint,” says senior Logan Wetzel. “Getting the middle of drives, jump stop, and just rely on our shooters to circle, move, and get open and trust that the person can make the play and find them and hopefully knock down the shot.”