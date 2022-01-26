Basketball: The three ball has paced the Saints all season

The St. Mary’s Boys have only played four games in the last month, with hopes that the rest hasn’t created rust for their offense.

The Saints are one of the best at scoring the basketball in the WDA, top four in points scored per game. But where they really excel is beyond the arc, shooting over 35 percent, second in the west overall…, and it’s led by senior Nate Fedorchak.

“When we get going from three, we are a dangerous team,” says senior Nate Fedorchak. “We have a lot of shooters. About seven guys that can step up and knock down a triple.”

“It’s kind of like a huge energy thing,” says senior Garrett Bader. “You just got to keep the energy up and you got to keep lifting up the people around you when they do the same for you. And when you’re in a good mood, everything seems to hit.”

St. Mary’s will play a make-up game tomorrow night when they host the Jamestown Blue Jays.