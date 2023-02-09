Region Six teams began district tournaments, while Garrison hosted another ranked team to wrap up the regular season.
District 12 Tournament Scores
|#1 South Prairie-Max
|55
|#8 Mohall-Lansford-Sherwood
|29
|Final
|#2 Our Redeemer’s
|55
|#7 Berthold
|36
|Final
|#3 Des Lacs-Burlington
|58
|#6 Glenburn
|32
|Final
|#4 Surrey
|48
|#5 Bishop Ryan
|26
|Final
District 11 Tournament Scores
|#2 Bottineau
|62
|#7 Velva
|27
|Final
|#3 TGU
|66
|#6 Nedrose
|70
|Final
|#4 Westhope-Newburg
|64
|#5 Drake-Anamoose
|47
|Final
Other Class B Basketball Scores
|#7 Garrison
|47
|#6 Shiloh Christian
|62
|Girls
|Final
|Stanley
|69
|South Prairie
|44
|Boys
|Final