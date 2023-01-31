Kenmare-Bowbells secured a road win in a top-four showdown, while the Bishop Ryan boys took down their cross-town rival.

Class B Basketball Scores:

Girls:#3 Central McLean41#4 Kenmare-Bowbells48Final
Girls:#7 Garrison59White Shield30Final
Girls:Velva36#2 Rugby61Final
Girls:New England33#9 Bowman County63Final
Boys:#3 Bishop Ryan68Our Redeemer’s52Final
Boys:Glen Ullin-Hebron45#7 Beulah55Final
Boys:#8 Shiloh Christian89Central McLean33Final
Boys:#10 Bowman County57Dickinson Trinity46Final