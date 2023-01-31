Kenmare-Bowbells secured a road win in a top-four showdown, while the Bishop Ryan boys took down their cross-town rival.
Class B Basketball Scores:
|Girls:
|#3 Central McLean
|41
|#4 Kenmare-Bowbells
|48
|Final
|Girls:
|#7 Garrison
|59
|White Shield
|30
|Final
|Girls:
|Velva
|36
|#2 Rugby
|61
|Final
|Girls:
|New England
|33
|#9 Bowman County
|63
|Final
|Boys:
|#3 Bishop Ryan
|68
|Our Redeemer’s
|52
|Final
|Boys:
|Glen Ullin-Hebron
|45
|#7 Beulah
|55
|Final
|Boys:
|#8 Shiloh Christian
|89
|Central McLean
|33
|Final
|Boys:
|#10 Bowman County
|57
|Dickinson Trinity
|46
|Final