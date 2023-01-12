Only one doubleheader was on the schedule in the WDA, a battle between top-ranked teams with Legacy and Century.
|Girls:
|#3 Legacy Sabers
|60
|#1 Century Patriots
|77
|Final
|Boys:
|RV Legacy Sabers
|54
|#1 Century Patriots
|67
|Final
by: Phil Benotti
by: Phil Benotti
