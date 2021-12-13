Basketball: Treyson Eaglestaff becoming more than a scorer for the Demons

It’s no secret who is leading the way for the Bismarck Demons, but in Trey Eaglestaff’s senior year, it’s more than just scoring points.

Eaglestaff will take over in a point guard-like role in the offense, he says that his basketball IQ will grow rapidly with his chance to let the offense flow through him. But it’s also a chance to grow on the defensive side of the court, a constant battle of improvement as he prepares for his final season.

“But I’m also trying to win games,” says senior Trey Eaglestaff. “So I don’t need to score, average 30 this year, as long as we win games. I’m perfectly fine with that. Points don’t matter as long as we win as a team and everything.”

“I think he’s really taken a leap on the defensive end,” says head coach Jordan Wilhelm. “And I think he’s going to be asked to do some things for us in rim protection. He’s going to be asked to do some things at the back of our press. And that’s one area that has really improved in his game because he knew it was a weakness for him.”