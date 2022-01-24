Basketball: UTTC and DCB comes down to the wire in both games of the doubleheader

The United Tribes Thunderbirds and the Dakota College at Bottineau Jacks locked up on a Monday night in Bismarck, where both the men and women’s game came down to the wire.

In the women’s game, DCB leaned on their long-distance shooting, creating a nice nine-point lead throughout the fourth quarter, eventually leading to a 69-60 win.

On the men’s side, it was a back and forth game that seemed to come down to the last team with the ball, which ended up being the Thunderbirds, who held on to win 108-106.