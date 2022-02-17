Class B boys basketball is wrapping up the final games of the regular season, with some matching up for the first time including Bishop Ryan hosting Beulah. And for Our Redeemer’s, it was senior night as they hosted a Region 6 matchup against Velva.
Scores:
Beulah 53, Bishop Ryan 43
Velva 65, Our Redeemer’s 54 (OT)
Divide County 41, #3 Powers Lake 56
Trenton 48, Tioga 33
Alexander 61, Ray 62
Rolette 46, Westhope-Newburg 60
Rugby 56, Dunseith 75
Surrey 58, Kenmare 43
Nedrose 26, MLS 69
Glenburn 49, Max 46