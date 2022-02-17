Class B boys basketball is wrapping up the final games of the regular season, with some matching up for the first time including Bishop Ryan hosting Beulah. And for Our Redeemer’s, it was senior night as they hosted a Region 6 matchup against Velva.

Scores:

Beulah 53, Bishop Ryan 43

Velva 65, Our Redeemer’s 54 (OT)

Divide County 41, #3 Powers Lake 56

Trenton 48, Tioga 33

Alexander 61, Ray 62

Rolette 46, Westhope-Newburg 60

Rugby 56, Dunseith 75

Surrey 58, Kenmare 43

Nedrose 26, MLS 69

Glenburn 49, Max 46