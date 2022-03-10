The Semi-finals for Class B Boys basketball resumed on Thursday after weather delayed the region six and eight games Tuesday night. In region six the Velva Aggies upset the Rugby Panthers to advance to the championship game against Bishop Ryan. And in region eight we will have a District 16 rematch as the Stanley Blue Jays and Powers Lake Ranchers both advance to the Region 8 championship.

Scores:

Velva 41, Rugby 36- Region 6

Bishop Ryan 67, MLS 60- Region 6

Divide County 39, Stanley 49- Region 8

Powers Lake 65, Trenton 40