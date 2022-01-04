Basketball: Weather couldn’t stop big matchups on the court

The boys of Bismarck and Century provided one of the best games of the year, combining for 209 points, and leading to an all-time individual performance from Trey Eaglestaff.

Tuesday’s boys’ scores:

#2 Bismarck Demons (106), #1 Century Patriots (103) – Trey Eaglestaff with 52 points on the night

Mandan Braves (46), #5 Minot Magicians (73)

RV St. Mary’s Saints (61), Legacy Sabers (69)

Dickinson Midgets (70), Williston Coyotes (60)

Kenmare Honkers (26), Bishop Ryan Lions (53)



Tuesday’s girls’ scores:

Watford City Wolves (50), Dickinson Midgets (60) – Non-Counter

#3 Bismarck Demons (52), #1 Century Patriots (62)

Mandan Braves (69), #4 Minot Majettes (76)

St. Mary’s Saints (40), Legacy Sabers (66)