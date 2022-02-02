The Century Patriots are talented, but while they have the offensive firepower, it may surprise you how great they are defensively as well.

And it all starts with the length they have on the floor, with Ryan Erickson listed at 6’10”, but head coach Darrin Mattern says it’s junior William Ware that is emerging as a leader on that side of the floor.

“My coaches, they really try to get me to work hard on the defensive side,” says junior William Ware. “They look at me as one of those better defensive players. So I kind of try and go out there every night, dog on those better players, better scoring players. And then especially working out on the offense, spacing out, cutting when needed, crashing on the rebounds.”