Wilton-Wing’s boys basketball team is sitting near the top of region five right now, and they’re finding success with a new head coach.

Scott Wolff took over the program this year, and players say the team has been re-energized

The Miners are 13-5. A big reason has been an up tempo approach that has them averaging more than 67 points per game.

“It’s great to actually push the ball and be able to score points, because last year we didn’t score very much.,” junior Trey Koski said. “It’s just fun to play ball, and it’s fun to play as a team like this.”

“We need to keep up our defense,” senior Landyn Miller said. “It’s been pretty good, but we need to stay strong going into our next few games. I think we really need to work on our outside shooting and spread the floor to get the game going a little bit better.”

The Miners are set to host Flasher on Tuesday.