Basketball: Wilton-Wing has a new look, new attitude entering a new season

The Wilton-Wing Miners finished fourth in their first state tournament last year, and head coach Lisa Jenkins hopes this squad can do it again.

But it will be a very different team than last year, graduating multiple seniors. The Miners will transform into more of a defensive team, looking to frustrate in the paint led by senior Kesley Backman.

“I just really want myself and the rest of my fellow seniors to jump into that role and be leaders for the next coming up seniors so that when they get into that position, they’re in the same boat we are and they are ready to take on the role of just being the best leaders we can,” says Backman.

“I think with probably four new starters, three new starters, we’re going to have some growing pains,” says Jenkins. “But that’s part of it. I do think by the end of the year we’ll be better. We got to get those kinks out.”