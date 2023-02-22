The regular season finale for the Wilton Wing Miners is Friday, hosting 4th-ranked Shiloh Christian in what could be a Region Five Tournament game preview.

The Miners enter that game in a tie for 3rd in the region but are locked in as the four seed due to tiebreakers with Standing Rock and Garrison. Wilton has been hot down the stretch, winning 11 of their last 13 games, but to knock off the Skyhawks, a team that just handed Four Winds their first loss of the year, it’ll have to be scoring in transition.

“They probably feel like they can beat anybody in the state and they probably can,” says HC Scott Wolff. “They have size and lots of depth and shooters. And they can beat you wherever they want. It’s been hard for our region these last couple years dealing with that size. And like us, we don’t have that size, so we have to get up and down the floor as much as we possibly can.”

As for the history between these two teams, last year had a lot of juice. In the regular season, it was the Miners that took that top seed, winning on Shiloh’s floor 62-48. But in the Region 5 Championship, Shiloh sent Wilton home with a 64-48 defeat.

A lot of returning players remember the sting of that moment. Trey Koski is one of those players, averaging nearly 18 points a game, when he’s leading a quick strike offense, he knows it comes down to one thing.

“Communication is really important,” says senior Trey Koski. “Just knowing where people are on the court and getting down the court. One guy can’t beat five people down the court so we just have to all hustle down and hopefully get an easy lay up.”