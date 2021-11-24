Basketball: Wilton-Wing will become a defensive team this winter

The Wilton-Wing Miners will look a whole lot different than the team that made it to state last season.

Head Coach Lisa Jenkins knows she will have to change up their offense after losing four starters from last year. Focusing on transitioning from a dribble-drive offense to one that is more in the half-court, working on moving the ball from the inside out.

“Even though some of those offensive things are going to come a little bit later, my expectation is that we’re going to get after it defensively,” said Jenkins. “I don’t know upfront right away that we’re going to be as physical but we’re going to work on that.”

“I think talking will be big and just communicating on offense and defense,” said junior Jordyn Thorson.

“And really just putting in the time and work and leading the younger ones who are lost on the court sometimes.”