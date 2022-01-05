Basketball: Wolves looking to turn season around thanks to improved defense

Still early in the season Watford City’s Head Coach David Gumke said he is pleased with the hard work his team has put in despite what their record is right now.

“I felt like our defense is much improved and we’re able to play a little bit better and hold teams down a little bit more and we are still working on that and trying to get better but that is one key thing that we are really focusing on is defensive transition and defense at the half court,” Gumke said.

The Wolves are in unfamiliar territory with more depth than past years.

“It’s nice that way yes cause we do have that good group of juniors to come in now and next year they will be seniors so last year we had to play a lot of kids that were sophomores and now they’ve got all that experience and this year they are benefiting from that,” Gumke said.

The Wolves’ three seniors said they’re honored to be leaders on the team in hopes of growing the program even after they leave.

“It feels pretty good to have it cause I can show the other Freshman stuff like how the program works. It’s a nice role to have,” Weijie Jiang, Senior Guard, said.

“I’ll always help my boy Calvin cause when I’m gone he’s going to be the big post so got to help him out,” Jacob Berg, Senior Center, said.

Berg said they look forward to turning this season around and finishing strong with his family.

“For us as the seniors it’s like we have a bunch of little brothers and we are trying to make them better than we are and do better in life then we do. We want them to succeed,” Berg said.