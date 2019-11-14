Beavers sweep in new look arena

The Minot State men’s and women’s basketball teams christened their new look arena as both teams picked up wins over Dickinson State. The mens team moved to 3-0 on the season with a win while the Lady Beavers picked up their first win of the season.

