The Dale Berreth Memorial Hockey Tournament brought some much needed live sports to Bismarck.

Numerous teams battled for a chance at a championship to be played tomorrow at 1:30 pm.

“You know the fans of hockey are special people,” says hockey fan Ava Boknecht. “We’re family and we all get together and it’s just fun to be with them.”

“I need sports,” says fan of sports Dan Schwab. “Everything’s canceled. This is all I got. Went to an elementary basketball game earlier. Sports are the best.”>>>