Beulah basketball prepared for possible summer state tournament

The NDHSAA announced this week that there’s a possibility the class B state basketball tournament could be played in June.

Beulah basketball is one of the teams that earned a spot in the tournament. The Miners would go in as the three seed. Head coach Jeremy Brandt says he’s in favor of the tournament being played during the summer as long as there is at least a week warm up period, but he is prepared no matter what the final decision is.

“At least we can hold out hope for that,” Beulah basketball coach Jeremy Brandt said. “I think I’ve kind of brought myself to the realization that it’s probably not going to happen, and if we do get some good news, great. If not, we’re pretty much prepared.”

The NDHSAA says they will meet again on April 14 to discuss hosting the tournament in June.