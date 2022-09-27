Beulah football is a program built on tradition. The Miners run one of the most unconventional offenses in the state, but they’re switching things up when it comes to defense.

“I’m not always very smart, but I know this, if I’m playing a game and I have more pieces than you, I should have a better chance,” Miners’ head coach Jim Dooley said. “I should give myself better odds, and that’s kind of what we’re trying to do.”

The Miners are relying on a three-man defensive line this year to give them the ability to put another athletic body on the field to defend against spread offenses. That change is working with the Miners allowing just 15 points per game.

“The D-Line has to do a pretty good job, get a solid rush, plug our gaps so that our linebackers can make those plays,” senior defensive lineman Armani Smith said. “Other than that, not much of a difference other than maybe our team relies on the D-Line a little more than in the past because of the four man front last year.”

The Miners will need that defense to step up against a Shiloh team that is averaging nearly 35 points per game, and has some of the best offensive weapons in the state.

“You know, you don’t want people to get outside of you,” Dooley explained. “You don’t want people to get behind you, but at the same time you can’t give just a huge cushion and let them catch stuff underneath, because they have skill guys that can catch a ball and run with it.”

There’s just one blemish on the Miners’ record, a loss to Velva in their home opener, but it’s a game that taught this team where to improve and it starts with the secondary.

“After that game our pass defense has been way way better between communication and playing together all as one as a secondary, and I think it’s just been overall a lot better,” senior Mason Mellmer said.

The Miners will have to be on the same page to slow down Shiloh, and there’s no doubt their defense will be ready.

The Miners and Skyhawks will tee off at 7 p.m. on Friday night. You can watch the game on the Dakota’s CW or right here on KXNet.