Beulah seniors defend the diamond together

Local Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The middle infield is arguably the most important part of defending the diamond. Luckily for Beulah’s softball team, that’s where their best connection is.

“Knowing her really well, I know how to connect with her,” senior shortstop Cassidy Nelson said. “I know how to communicate better with her. I’d say it helps us just to be more smooth on the field together.”

Senior second baseman Camille Klindworth and Nelson know how important middle infielders are to their team.

“We have really good communication in the middle,” Klindworth said. “Pop flys and stuff like that, and I know she’s always there backing me up on second. I think we are a very strong defensive team.”

Klindworth and Nelson’s bond extends beyond the softball field. They have been friends since first grade, and have spent more time on the diamond together than they can count.

“We’re really really close,” Klindworth said. “Best friends off the field and on.”

The duo has been together since the beginning. They’re the only seniors on the Miner’s roster making them the last members of the original Beulah softball team.

“I’ll hold that close to my heart forever,” Klindworth said. “Knowing that we started that team.”

“It’s something you’re never going to forget,” Nelson said. “We were the ones to help start the program for Beulah High School and we obviously want to keep it going for younger generations coming up, so I think it’s a pretty cool thing to be a part of that.”

With the COVID-19 outbreak suspending their season, they do not know what the future holds, but it’s finishing with the program they started that is keeping them motivated.

“Knowing all the memories we’ve made, and hopefully get to make this season,” Klindworth said. “She’s an important girl to me, and I’ve loved playing with her.”

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports Videos

More Local Sports

Recent Videos

Track and Field

Thumbnail for the video titled "Track and Field"

Softball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Softball"

Trinity Health Update

Thumbnail for the video titled "Trinity Health Update"

BSC All American

Thumbnail for the video titled "BSC All American"

Food Stamp Delivery Issues

Thumbnail for the video titled "Food Stamp Delivery Issues"

Tuesday, April 7th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tuesday, April 7th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Road Work

Thumbnail for the video titled "Road Work"

Weather and COVID-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Weather and COVID-19"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 4/7

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 4/7"

Surprise Birthday

Thumbnail for the video titled "Surprise Birthday"

YHF

Thumbnail for the video titled "YHF"

Berthold Essentials

Thumbnail for the video titled "Berthold Essentials"

Trimlight Gender Reveal

Thumbnail for the video titled "Trimlight Gender Reveal"

Amber's Tuesday morning #OneMinuteForecast 4/7

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Tuesday morning #OneMinuteForecast 4/7"

Tuesday is the last really warm day for a while

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tuesday is the last really warm day for a while"

Track and Field

Thumbnail for the video titled "Track and Field"

Small Business Relief

Thumbnail for the video titled "Small Business Relief"

YHF

Thumbnail for the video titled "YHF"

Doctor on the Frontlines

Thumbnail for the video titled "Doctor on the Frontlines"

Monday, April 6th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Monday, April 6th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge