Beulah seniors defend the diamond together

The middle infield is arguably the most important part of defending the diamond. Luckily for Beulah’s softball team, that’s where their best connection is.

“Knowing her really well, I know how to connect with her,” senior shortstop Cassidy Nelson said. “I know how to communicate better with her. I’d say it helps us just to be more smooth on the field together.”

Senior second baseman Camille Klindworth and Nelson know how important middle infielders are to their team.

“We have really good communication in the middle,” Klindworth said. “Pop flys and stuff like that, and I know she’s always there backing me up on second. I think we are a very strong defensive team.”

Klindworth and Nelson’s bond extends beyond the softball field. They have been friends since first grade, and have spent more time on the diamond together than they can count.

“We’re really really close,” Klindworth said. “Best friends off the field and on.”

The duo has been together since the beginning. They’re the only seniors on the Miner’s roster making them the last members of the original Beulah softball team.

“I’ll hold that close to my heart forever,” Klindworth said. “Knowing that we started that team.”

“It’s something you’re never going to forget,” Nelson said. “We were the ones to help start the program for Beulah High School and we obviously want to keep it going for younger generations coming up, so I think it’s a pretty cool thing to be a part of that.”

With the COVID-19 outbreak suspending their season, they do not know what the future holds, but it’s finishing with the program they started that is keeping them motivated.

“Knowing all the memories we’ve made, and hopefully get to make this season,” Klindworth said. “She’s an important girl to me, and I’ve loved playing with her.”