Beulah track making a run at top spot in region

Beulah’s boys track team came up just short of a region championship this year, but with a young core they hope to find themselves bringing home the gold for many years to come.

“Looking at who we have now, and everybody’s abilities, it’s very promising for the future,” junior Eli Barbot said. “We have some pretty fast guys, and they’re so young.”

“You can’t help but think, ‘man the potential,'” coach Cameron Brown said. “Because we didn’t lose a lot. We have a lot of returning athletes. We stay healthy, we get after it, man the sky’s the limit for these guys.”

The Miners have just four seniors this season, and almost all of them have run since seventh grade. Brown says it would be fitting for them to go out on top.

“If we did manage to get that region championship, it’s a good motivator,” Barbot said. “A bunch of those young kids would be like, ‘man we saw how hard they worked, and we’re going to have to do the same exact thing to get back there.’ Once you get one I think it makes getting more region championships a lot easier.”

Many multi-sport athletes are no stranger to championships after being part of Beulah’s football and basketball state title runs this season.

“It probably starts with the football program,” coach Mitch Grochow said. “We have a lot of guys in that. We also have some kids in the cross country program, but our weight program definitely has been a big thing.”

“Trying to recruit younger kids saying, ‘hey, you really want to get better at this? You want to get better at football? Come out for track. You want to get better at volleyball? Come out for track. Let them cross train you,'” Brown said.

The Miners hope their success in other sports breeds success on the track.