Beulah track standout looks forward to their shot at a title

Tia Horning has been running track for Beulah since seventh grade, in her final season she hopes to bring home the state championship.

Horning led her team to a region championship last season. As an individual, she placed fourth in the 300 meter hurdles at state, and she placed second in the 100 meter hurdles, but this season she is chasing the elusive state title that she longs for.

“I think it’d mean a lot more to me,” senior Tia Horning said. “Especially because it’s rough right now, and just to push through and everything we’ve been through. Especially because it’s my last year it’d be nice to end with getting a state championship in something.”

Horning is set to enroll at UMary in the fall and will run track for the Marauders.