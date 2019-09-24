Beulah Volleyball credits weight room with better results

In high school volleyball, Beulah has committed to getting better, and that starts in the weight room.

Over the last few years, the team has hit the weights and is already seeing results in their game, not only in the strength, but in their stamina as well.

“Our hits are way harder this year,” says Senior Cassidy Nelson. “In the summer and off season, we have a bunch of summer lifting and you can just tell the tremendous skill of it.”

“Six, seven girls in a row. Every ball is just boom, boom, boom on the floor,” Head Coach Brian Filibeck says. “I haven’t seen that in this gym since I’ve been here in the five years, so it was exciting to see that.”

Beulah looks to show off their new and improved skills as they take on Beach tonight on the road