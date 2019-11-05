Beyond the Sidelines: Drew Gerhardt

On Friday, the Mandan Braves pulled up off the biggest upset in the Class AAA state playoffs when they defeated Fargo Davies, 23-19. Probably the happiest person on the team did not suit up but wishes he could, and that’s Drew Gerhardt.

“I just like to be around football,” Gerhardt said.

Drew Gerhardt would give anything to put on the helmet and shoulder pads and play football, but he cannot.

“When I was little I had brain surgery,” Gerhardt said.

“They found a tumor so I couldn’t play. They took it out when I was 13-months old. From that I had seizures, so I go down to MAYO every month.”

Drew said doctors are concerned most about the risk factor of sustaining a hit.

“It sucks not being on the field and playing and not being able to pad up,” Gerhardt said, “but just being with the guys and everything, they just make me fit in.”

Drew said the condition is manageable now with medication, but when he was an infant the situation could have played out differently.

“It was cancerous and then they just took it out,” Gerhardt said.

“If they didn’t take it out in like two months, I would have died. I got a scar on my head. I got six plates and like three screws, I believe.”

So Drew has decided to help out the team in another way. He volunteered to be the student manager.

“I’ll video the endzone cam,” Gerhardt said.

“I’ll play music during practice to get them hyped up. Make sure I turn on the water.”

Drew has been in his role since freshman year. He says the team welcomes him.

“They don’t exclude me,” Gerhardt said.

“They just make sure I’m there all the time because I’m part of the team, too.”

He says he gets the most joy when he sees his teammates succeed.

“I just get hyped up because I’m used to being with them all the time,” Gerhardt said. “I’m just proud of them because they put all the hard work in at practice. I can tell when it shows.”

Drew will be on the camera this Friday as Mandan looks to upset the No. 1 team in the state: The Century Patriots.