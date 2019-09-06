Beyond the Sidelines: Kyle Kuether

In this month’s Beyond the Sidelines, we look at St. Mary’s head volleyball coach Kyle Kuether, who during the day spends his time as a fitness trainer.

In the fall, Kyle Kuether juggles his job as a head coach and group personal trainer at Touchmark.

“We’re 55 and older community,” Kuether said. “I have a lot of fun there. A lot of the people that come there are there because they want to become more healthy or stay healthy.”

Kyle has been with Touchmark for two years, before that he spent seven years at HIT, working with people with mental and physical disabilities.

“When I moved back to Bismarck originally back in 2010,” Kuether said, “I really didn’t have a lot of job openings. So I worked at HIT, Inc. Then I when saw that job at Touchmark come up I had to jump on it.”

He said the most surprising this about his work is the athletic abilities of the retired population.

“Every time we do a class and we have some new come to the class who maybe has never done anything,” Keuther said. “They get right down on the floor and do some stuff that we do just like they are in their 20s or 30s.

Despite the ages varying slightly from his day job and his coaching responsibilities, Kyle sees similarities between working with both groups.

“I think they just complement each other,” Kuether said. “You don’t really get burnt out from anything in particular.”

And he has already had rewarding experiences.

“Maybe I can help them out with a few different exercises or some shoulder pain,” Kuether said. “Then they come back two, three weeks later and say, ‘You know I was doing that every day for a while. It really helped out and now I can hold my grandkids.”

St. Mary’s current record is 5-3. The next time St. Mary’s will be on the court will be Friday when they travel to Williston