BHSBB: Linton-HMB wishes to improve rebounding

The Linton-HMB boys basketball team is in the hunt for a District 6 title, but if you ask the players they feel they are not playing up to their potential.

As of Feb. 3, the Lions sit at 10-4 — a good record — but certainly not the record that Dan Carr expected from his team. He’s most concerned with the number of teams outrebounding the Lions.

“We started with a lot of technique in the beginning of the year,” says head coach Dan Carr. “But now we’re just in more of battling for it and setting up competitive drills that get them working for it. Going to the offensive boards and getting the box out every time on the defensive board.”

Players don’t blame the lack of size, they believe rebounding comes from a mental edge.

“Put our minds to it that we’re going to get every rebound and commit to getting the boards,” senior Paul McCrory says. “It’s really huge for us, just because we are a little undersized, and if we make up for that a little bit in every game, it helps us a lot.”

A big learning point for Linton came at the Mandan Holiday Tournament, where they lost to a 5-10 Glen Ullin-Hebron team in the semifinals.

“It showed us that we’re not the best,” says junior Lucas Schumacher. “Teams like that can just go out and beat us. Then the next day in practice, we all got after it. We started working ten times harder and it went good from there.”

Another key for Coach Carr down the stretch is to make sure they don’t lean on standout Lucas Schumacher too much.

“We’ve been getting more balance and getting the other guys in double figures,” Carr says. “So it’s coming for us. It’s just as a coach, we always want it to come faster but it’s happening and we’ll get there.”

Linton-HMB hosted Underwood on Feb. 6.