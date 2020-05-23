Big Sticks chomping at bit

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Like all teams in the Expedition League, the Badlands Big Sticks are ready for the green light. The League has a tentative start date of July 1st and Big Sticks manager Jason Watson says he hopes to have at least 7 to 10 days of practice before the season starts and that he expects players to be ready when they arrive.

“I get texts and calls from them pretty much daily” said Watson “even though I let them know all that I know.” He added “They just want to play. They haven’t played in months now and they just want to play and they’re wondering when then can come out here.” The Big Sticks will be looking to repeat as Expedition League champions. The league is facing a June 3rd deadline to decide on the July 1st opening date.

