Big Sticks players test positive for COVID-19

The Badlands Big Sticks have reported three positive cases of COVID-19 on their team.

All three players are quarantined in an apartment together with two of them being asymptomatic. The team has used contract tracing to determine other players that have been in contact with them. A total of ten players are now being quarantined for the next 14 days, but the Big Sticks season will go on as planned.

“As of right now if you take 13 guys out of the picture we’ve still got 20 players,” Big Sticks General Manager Jason Watson said. “You know, with 20 players you can still play.”

The Big Sticks open the season next Friday against the Sabre Dogs.

