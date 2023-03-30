Springtime means the end of high school for many seniors with college life on the horizon, including four standout athletes at Bishop Ryan Catholic School.

Two of the Lions are set to stay together, as Ian Johnson and Brady Feller head West to Williston State for college hoops, bringing chemistry and shooting to the Tetons.

“It’s really great. We’ve been playing with each other since seventh grade and it’s just gotten a lot easier because of all that time together,” Johnson said.

“Ian’s a really good shooter. He can knock down the three ball pretty well so when I drive and people come, I can dish it to Ian for an open three,” Feller said.

Multi-sport star Magee Rovig takes her talents south to Dickinson State, ultimately choosing to play volleyball as a setter for the Blue Hawks.

“The head coach, Shari Hewson is just really welcoming to me. She knew that I wanted to play volleyball and the university itself and the degree that I am pursuing there which is education. All the programs there were super welcoming, and it just felt like home before I even committed there,” Rovig said.

The signee staying closest to home is Christopher McMahon, who joins his brother Casey on the Minot State Cross Country and Track and Field teams.

“We’ve been running together as long as I can remember,” McMahon said.

“I think it will be fun. I already know a lot of the team there too so it’s a great team, great environment,” added McMahon.

Regardless of the various paths ahead, each of the signees will cherish their time at Bishop Ryan

“It was awesome. Great experience, definitely great coaches, great teammates and everything and one day, I hope to come back and coach,” McMahon said.

And they each credit plenty of hard work for how they’ve earned the chance to compete in college.

“Your work ethic describes where you’ll end up, so if you have the drive and if you have the work ethic, you can end up wherever you want to be,” Rovig said.