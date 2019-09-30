Bishop Ryan Cross Country ready for regional meet

The Cross Country Regionals are only weeks away and teams are getting ready. Bishop Ryan is gearing up for regionals.

The Bishop Ryan Lions are trying to finish this season strong. They competed in the 25th annual Rugby Invitational to tune up their team for regionals.

“The boys and girls both did awesome and they worked together as a team. They really pushed it in practice this week and it really paid off. They stuck together and ran together, and that really pushed them to all be within a minute and half of each other which is our goal overall for the season,” tells Danielle Wangler, Coach.

“Our team did great, we were all able to stick with each other and work our way up towards our goals, individual and team,” adds Lane Pitner, Lion Runner.

For the Rugby Invitational the Bishop Ryan girls finished 11th overall while the boys finished 7th. Coach Wangler is pleased with runner’s efforts all season long.

“They have so much potential, we had a few injuries here and there at the beginning of the season, tells Coach Wangler. “But I really think that is hopefully gone, they are all going to come together at the end of the season and do really well.”

Coach Wangler hopes the boys will finish top three or at least top five at regionals. Since they don’t have a full girls team, the Lions are pushing for top five.

“We only have four but they are really solid and they are working hard together at practice,” declares Coach Wangler.

“My personal goal is all region so top 20.. just working hard at practice everyday and taking no days off and pushing each other every practice,” exclaims Pitner.

West Regionals will take place on October 12th at the Parkhurst Recreation Area at 1pm.