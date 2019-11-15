Bishop Ryan Head Coach talks ahead of the championship game

The biggest football day of the year in North Dakota is underway.

And for the first time in two decades, the Lions from Bishop Ryan are one win away from becoming state champions.



Bishop Ryan in the championship, facing Langdon Area/ Edmore/ Munich. David Gibson spoke to Bishop Ryan Head coach Roger Coleman about the Lions big game today.

DAVID GIBSON/KX NEWS: Coach Coleman can you tell me how your team and you are feeling going into this game?

COACH COLEMAN/BISHOP RYAN HEAD COACH: I think we’re feeling really good, we had a good week of practice and had a good night’s stay at the hotel…and got up early this morning, got breakfast and we’re feeling good ready to go.

DAVID GIBSON/KX NEWS: And what do you all have to do to secure a win today?

COACH COLEMAN/BISHOP RYAN HEAD COACH: We just have to be fast and physical and execute. Do our jobs, avoid penalties and turnovers and handle their offensive scheme from our defensive perspective.

DAVID GIBSON/KX NEWS: What do you have to do to slow down their offense?

COACH COLEMAN/BISHOP RYAN HEAD COACH: Just be physical, win the line of scrimmage and take care of their skills guys. Kind of focus in on that quarterback, he can do a lot for them and then take care of the receivers and the route running concepts is the main thing