Region Six Senior Athlete of the Year Brady Feller signs on at Williston State, averaging 21 points per game this season. Feller passed Ben Bohl to move into second all time in career scoring with the Lions.

The 6’2 guard said he hopes to bring an instant scoring punch to Head Coach Alex Herman’s lineup.

“Coach has kind of given me the hint that he wants me to come in and start scoring the ball right away because they need a couple of scorers on the team,” Feller added.

“They don’t have a lot of shot creators and he’s just excited for me to come in,” Feller remarked.

Feller also told me he’s looking forward to playing with his longtime friend and Bishop Ryan teammate Ian Johnson, who’s also signed on to play for the Tetons.