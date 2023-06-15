One of the top football prospects in the state is set to stay close by for college ball after attracting interest from power five schools.

Bishop Ryan Offensive Tackle Coy Okeson announced his commitment to NDSU football last night on social media.

The 6’5, 275lb composite three star recruit chose the Bison over FBS schools like Nebraska and Wyoming.

The sell from Head Coach Matt Entz and staff played a big role in NDSU landing the multi-sport standout.

“It had a lot to do with the coaching staff and I just really like the way they coach and I liked how the whole team really felt like a family, and all of the coaches were really personal and nice. They think that I’ll just make the team better, because I’ve been a captain in other sports and I’ll just bring the team together,” Okeson said.

Okeson joins multiple in-state commits in the Class of 2024 including North Prairie’s Nate Tastad and Isiah St. Romain of Williston, they’re set to play with other in-state talent like New Salem-Almont’s AJ Heins and South Prairie’s Collin Knorr who signed in this year’s recruiting class.