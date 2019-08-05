Bismarck 15’s excited to represent Capital City in 13-15-year-old Babe Ruth World Series

Later this week, the Bismarck 15’s will represent the Capital City in the 13-15-year-old World Series.

The 15’s have been practicing all summer for this event. They have had a limited schedule because they are not a lot of teams in the state the only have 15 year olds. So they have played some class B programs and even some Class A teams.

The guys said they are so excited to represent this great city.

“I don’t remember the last time it’s been done so it’s kind of new thing,” pitcher Isaac Pegors said. “I feel baseball is pretty strong here. It’s one of the biggest sports in Bismarck. I think they are going to be a lot of fans there and it’ll be a good atmosphere for the home team.”

The Bismarck 15’s play their first game of the World Series against MLB China on Wednesday at 8 p.m.