Bismarck 15’s rally not enough to take Babe Ruth World Series title

The Bismarck 15’s came up two runs short of winning the 2019 Babe Ruth 13-15-year-old World Series title against a team from Norwalk, Conn. at Bismarck Municipal Ballpark on Aug. 15.

In front 1,984 fans, Bismarck waited until the bottom of the fifth to give them something to cheer about. Entering the bottom of the fifth, Norwalk pitcher Vance Ward had a perfect game. Bismarck would breakthrough for two runs. However, Ward would regain his form to close out the rest of the game.

Ward went seven innings giving up two runs on three hits. Norwalk won the title, 4-2.

“It seems unreal because last year we came up just short,” Ward said. “We had a one-run loss. Now to come and beat the host team at their field and win by two runs it’s a lot of emotion going through right now.”

“It definitely happens at every tournament — you know there the host team they didn’t necessarily do anything to get there and we proved that we deserve to be playing on the field with these guys.”

Bismarck represented the city well.