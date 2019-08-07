Bismarck 15’s tasked with being ambassadors for World Series teams

The Babe Ruth 13-15-year-old World Series is less than 24 hours away and our Bismarck 15’s are doing more than just playing in the tournament: Some will host other teams.

These hosts are different from the host families. The team hosts will be a liaison between the teams from outside of the Bismarck area and this community. So they will provide answers to any questions the other players have from where they should grab a bite to eat to where they can go on their off day to have fun.

“Just show other teams about Bismarck because Bismarck doesn’t have the greatest rep,” Nic Devine said. “Just to show that North Dakota is actually a great place. We just get to know the players outside the field and see who the players are as a person and not just on the field.”

The first game of the World Series is tomorrow at 4 p.m. and will feature Arlington, Va. against Eagle Pass, Tex.