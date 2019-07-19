Bismarck “A” Capitals Josh Lardy reflects on Mission trip

The Bismarck “A” Capitals third basemen Josh Lardy recently took some time off from the season to go through his Mission trip to Romania.

Lardy was gone Jun. 21 through Jul. 7. He spent the first week in a church where they ran vacation bible schools. His second week he spent time in Camp Falcon Rock, where he acted as a counselor and got to live with six kids, but there was one problem.

“Well especially counseling the six kids,” Lardy said. “So we lived with those kids for a week and we didn’t speak the same language. That was really tough because I really wanted to invest in the kids and get to know them.”

Josh said that was very difficult, but they were able to overcome those obstacles.