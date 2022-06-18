To some people baseball is just a game, but for others it’s a way to clear their heads and focus on something outside of the hard times.

“It does everything. It’s just kind of like an escape when you’re able to throw on the cleats and put on a glove on your left hand and just throw around a baseball it does wonders. It’s crazy.”

For Jace and Tanner Groseclose baseball has been an escape for the last three months allowing them clarity, but also support for a battle off the field.

“It’s a huge support not just for me, but for my boys and my husband and our whole family is being supported by the whole community,” Hillary Groseclose said.

Hillary Groseclose was diagnosed with breast cancer in March, and in that short time span, her family has been embraced by the baseball community, filling the ballpark with pink.

“It definitely shows how much people care about and have cared for us,” Tanner said. “It really does help and it means a lot to me and my mom, and then it helps her push more.”

Tanner’s team, the Bismarck 15’s, wore pink jerseys at this weekend’s tournament. Meanwhile fans and family alike represented Hillary in the stands with shirts boasting the logo of her childhood favorite superhero Wonderwoman, which is the kind of woman that Hillary’s sons say she has become.

“Cancer is a very strong word and people can easily give up on themselves, but my mom has done the complete opposite and she’s just been fighting this whole time,” Jace said.

As the shirts seen in Bismarck say, ‘Her fight is our fight.’ It’s a message that has intersected a group of people on the baseball field and in the stands.

“We didn’t know however many years back when our kids were nine years old and we were starting this travel baseball situation that all these people would become our family too,” Hillary explained. “It’s the best, like it really is.”