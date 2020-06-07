Bismarck Blast tournament brings softball to the Capital City: The late highlights

The 6th annual Bismarck Blast softball tournament has players of all ages taking the diamond this weekend. However, it is the first year that there is an 18 and under division.

In game one of the afternoon, the Northern Force faced off against the Minot Storm. The Force jump out to an early 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first as Brooklyn Morris scores on a wild pitch. The Force would go on to win the one sided game 12-0.

In game two of the afternoon, the Dickinson Diamonds took on the Minot Storm 16A team. Minot’s Brooklyn Benno was a big part of the pitchers dual early in this game. The Diamonds pull out a close one 2-0.