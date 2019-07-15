Bismarck Bobcats forward Jouppi selected for Junior World Cup

Bismarck Bobcats forward Austin Jouppi has been selected to be apart of the 2019 Sirius Junior Club World Cup.

Jouppi was one of 24 players selected to represent Team NAHL.

Last season, the freshman registered 27 assists and shook the back of the net 14 times. He says growing six inches since entering high school probably helped.

“Coming into last year,” Jouppi said, “I wasn’t a super high-end player or anything like that. I never thought of every going overseas to play hockey or anything like that. It was kind of a shock to me and an honor to do that.”

The tournament starts Saturday, August 24 and will be in Sochi, Russia