BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — Bismarck Bobcats goaltender, Linards Lipskis, has been selected to represent his home country of Latvia at the 2023 IIHF World Junior Championships in Canada.

According to the Bobcats, Lipskis was one of three goaltenders named to Team Latvia at the tournament that is slated to begin on December 26 and end on January 5.

Lipskis has previously represented Latvia on the world stage, playing two games at the under-18 World Junior Championship in 2021.

Team Latvia’s first World Juniors contest is against the United States on Monday, December 26 at 3:00 p.m. CT. NHL Network will carry television coverage of the tournament in the U.S.